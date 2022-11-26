Marshall closes out Georgia St. in 28-23 win
Published 6:38 pm Saturday, November 26, 2022
HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) — Cam Fancher threw two touchdown passes and Khalan Laborn ran for two scores and Marshall ended the regular season beating Georgia State 28-23 on Saturday.
Down 17-14, Fancher threw a 32-yard touchdown to Charles Montgomery to give Marshall the lead for good at 21-17 with 10:09 remaining. After forcing Georgia State to three-and-out on the ensuing drive, Laborn crashed from the 1 on fourth-and-1 to make it 28-17. Rasheen Ali’s 33-yard run to the Panthers’ 6 helped set up Marshall’s final score.
On Georgia State’s next drive, Marcus Carroll scored from the 2 to conclude a five-play, 75-yard that lasted 1:46. The 2-point conversion failed and the score was 28-23 with 3:45 to play. Darren Grainger’s 54-yard completion to Jamari Thrash set up the game’s final score.
Marshall (8-4, 5-3 Sun Belt) ended it driving 61 yards in eight plays after the Panthers (4-8, 3-5) kicked off long in favor of an on-sides kick.
Ali ran for 102 yards on 16 carries and Laborn ran for 100 yards on 11 carries.
Grainger threw for 291 yards and a touchdown.
It was the first-ever meeting between the two programs.
|Georgia St.
|7
|3
|7
|6
|=
|23
|Marshall
|0
|14
|0
|14
|=
|28
First Quarter
GAST–Gregg 3 run (Hayes kick), 11:57.
Second Quarter
GAST–FG Hayes 39, 7:47.
MRSH–Laborn 83 run (Verhoff kick), 5:25.
MRSH–Ali 5 pass from Fancher (Verhoff kick), 1:25.
Third Quarter
GAST–Thrash 12 pass from Grainger (Hayes kick), 8:52.
Fourth Quarter
MRSH–C.Montgomery 32 pass from Fancher (Verhoff kick), 10:09.
MRSH–Laborn 1 run (Verhoff kick), 5:31.
GAST–M.Carroll 2 run (pass failed), 3:45.
A–17,427.
|GAST
|MRSH
|First downs
|19
|25
|Total Net Yards
|365
|486
|Rushes-yards
|43-74
|41-278
|Passing
|291
|208
|Punt Returns
|2-2
|2-8
|Kickoff Returns
|2-20
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|19-26-0
|18-28-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|7-36
|2-9
|Punts
|6-36.833
|4-39.25
|Fumbles-Lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|6-58
|7-60
|Time of Possession
|25:27
|30:13
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING–Georgia St., M.Carroll 11-25, Gregg 11-21, Grainger 19-16, Thrash 1-12, Adams 1-0. Marshall, Ali 16-102, Laborn 11-100, Fancher 10-69, E.Payne 2-9, C.Montgomery 1-(minus 1), (Team) 1-(minus 1).
PASSING–Georgia St., Grainger 19-26-0-291. Marshall, Fancher 18-28-0-208.
RECEIVING–Georgia St., Thrash 9-155, T.Williams 4-45, Brand 2-8, Byrd 1-55, Green 1-20, Credle 1-9, M.Carroll 1-(minus 1). Marshall, C.Montgomery 5-55, Gammage 4-65, E.Horton 2-37, De.Miller 2-22, McMillan 2-20, Ali 1-5, Ahmed 1-3, J.Harrison 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS–Marshall, Verhoff 46, Verhoff 38.