Marshall closes out Georgia St. in 28-23 win Published 6:38 pm Saturday, November 26, 2022

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) — Cam Fancher threw two touchdown passes and Khalan Laborn ran for two scores and Marshall ended the regular season beating Georgia State 28-23 on Saturday.

Down 17-14, Fancher threw a 32-yard touchdown to Charles Montgomery to give Marshall the lead for good at 21-17 with 10:09 remaining. After forcing Georgia State to three-and-out on the ensuing drive, Laborn crashed from the 1 on fourth-and-1 to make it 28-17. Rasheen Ali’s 33-yard run to the Panthers’ 6 helped set up Marshall’s final score.

On Georgia State’s next drive, Marcus Carroll scored from the 2 to conclude a five-play, 75-yard that lasted 1:46. The 2-point conversion failed and the score was 28-23 with 3:45 to play. Darren Grainger’s 54-yard completion to Jamari Thrash set up the game’s final score.

Marshall (8-4, 5-3 Sun Belt) ended it driving 61 yards in eight plays after the Panthers (4-8, 3-5) kicked off long in favor of an on-sides kick.

Ali ran for 102 yards on 16 carries and Laborn ran for 100 yards on 11 carries.

Grainger threw for 291 yards and a touchdown.

It was the first-ever meeting between the two programs.

Georgia St. 7 3 7 6 = 23 Marshall 0 14 0 14 = 28

First Quarter

GAST–Gregg 3 run (Hayes kick), 11:57.

Second Quarter

GAST–FG Hayes 39, 7:47.

MRSH–Laborn 83 run (Verhoff kick), 5:25.

MRSH–Ali 5 pass from Fancher (Verhoff kick), 1:25.

Third Quarter

GAST–Thrash 12 pass from Grainger (Hayes kick), 8:52.

Fourth Quarter

MRSH–C.Montgomery 32 pass from Fancher (Verhoff kick), 10:09.

MRSH–Laborn 1 run (Verhoff kick), 5:31.

GAST–M.Carroll 2 run (pass failed), 3:45.

A–17,427.

___

GAST MRSH First downs 19 25 Total Net Yards 365 486 Rushes-yards 43-74 41-278 Passing 291 208 Punt Returns 2-2 2-8 Kickoff Returns 2-20 0-0 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 19-26-0 18-28-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 7-36 2-9 Punts 6-36.833 4-39.25 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 1-0 Penalties-Yards 6-58 7-60 Time of Possession 25:27 30:13

—————

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING–Georgia St., M.Carroll 11-25, Gregg 11-21, Grainger 19-16, Thrash 1-12, Adams 1-0. Marshall, Ali 16-102, Laborn 11-100, Fancher 10-69, E.Payne 2-9, C.Montgomery 1-(minus 1), (Team) 1-(minus 1).

PASSING–Georgia St., Grainger 19-26-0-291. Marshall, Fancher 18-28-0-208.

RECEIVING–Georgia St., Thrash 9-155, T.Williams 4-45, Brand 2-8, Byrd 1-55, Green 1-20, Credle 1-9, M.Carroll 1-(minus 1). Marshall, C.Montgomery 5-55, Gammage 4-65, E.Horton 2-37, De.Miller 2-22, McMillan 2-20, Ali 1-5, Ahmed 1-3, J.Harrison 1-1.

MISSED FIELD GOALS–Marshall, Verhoff 46, Verhoff 38.