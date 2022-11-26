OHSAA Friday Night Football Playoff Scores
Published 12:37 am Saturday, November 26, 2022
Ohio High School Athletic Association
Friday’s State Semifinal Football Scores
Division I
Lakewood St. Edward 31, Gahanna Lincoln 7
Springfield 28, Cin. Moeller 24
Division II
Akr. Hoban 41, Massillon 20
Tol. Cent. Cath. 52, Kings Mills Kings 49
Division III
Bloom-Carroll 35, Tipp City Tippecanoe 12
Canfield 38, Parma Hts. Holy Name 21
Division V
Canfield S. Range 35, Liberty Center 0
Ironton 35, Germantown Valley View 21