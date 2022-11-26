OHSAA Friday Night Football Playoff Scores

Published 12:37 am Saturday, November 26, 2022

By The Associated Press

Ohio High School Athletic Association

Friday’s State Semifinal Football Scores

Division I

Lakewood St. Edward 31, Gahanna Lincoln 7

Springfield 28, Cin. Moeller 24

Division II

Akr. Hoban 41, Massillon 20

Tol. Cent. Cath. 52, Kings Mills Kings 49

Division III

Bloom-Carroll 35, Tipp City Tippecanoe 12

Canfield 38, Parma Hts. Holy Name 21

Division V

Canfield S. Range 35, Liberty Center 0

Ironton 35, Germantown Valley View 21

