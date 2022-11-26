Pointers runs circles around Circleville Published 12:21 am Saturday, November 26, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHILLICOTHE — Now that’s the way to start a season.

Led by Caleb Lovely and Jordan Ermalovich, the South Point Pointers tipped off the season with a 74-43 rout of the Cirvleville Tigers at the Zane Trace Classic on Tuesday.

“That was a good first win. We had good balance and we played well defensively,” said Pointers’ coach Travis Wise.

Lovely had a game-high 19 points while Ermalovich had 12 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals.

Xander Dornon had 5 rebounds and 9 different players for South Point scored.

A big key for the Pointers was an outstanding shooting performance as they made 30-of-41 shots for a sizzling 73 percent including 6-of-10 from the 3-point line.

Joe Wray led Circleville (0-1) with 12 points.

Ermalovch hit a 3-pointer and had 5 points in the first quarter to lead a balance attack as the Pointers took a 14-8 lead.

Briley Cramer scored 3 in the first quarter for Circleville.

Lovely took charge in the second quarter with 10 points including a 3-pointer. Xathan Haney had a trey and scored 5 points while Ermalovich had 4 more points and Dornon hit a triple as the lead grew to 38-19 at the half.

Wray and Ian Warden scored 4 each in the second for the Tigers.

Lovely scored 7 more points in the third quarter while Jackson Childers and Ermalovich had 3-pointers and the lead was a commanding 60-33.

Nolan West and Wray had 4 each in the third.

Javen Ferrell came off the bench to score 6 points in the fourth quarter for the Pointers with Jackson Childers added 4 more.

Five different players had a basket in the fourth quarter.

The Pointers visit Jackson on Tuesday.

South Point 14 24 22 14 = 74

Circleville 8 11 14 10 = 43

SOUTH POINT (1-0): Caleb Lovely 7 1 2-3 19, Xathan Haney 2 1 1-1 8, Jaxon Vance 3 0 0-0 6, Jordan Ermalovich 3 2 0-0 12, Xander Dornon 2 1 0-0 7, Carter Smith 0 0 0-0 0, Elijah Wilburn 1 0 0-0 2, Javon Ferrell 2 0 2-2 6, Brayden Hanshaw 2 0 0-2 4, Jackson Childers 1 1 3-4 8. Totals: 30-41 8-12 74. 3-pt goals: 6-10. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: None. Rebounds: 24 (Dornon 5, Ermalovich 5). Assists: 8 (Ermalovich 4). Steals: 9 (Ermalovich 4). Turnovers: 10.

CIRCLEVILLE (0-1): Preston Hulse 2 1 1-3 8, Nolan West 1 0 3-4 5, Matt Bradley 0 0 0-0 0, Briley Cramer 2 0 1-2 5, Joe Wray 4 0 4-5 12, Parker Kidwell 1 0 0-0 2, Ian Warden 3 0 1-1 7, Slater Search 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 15 1 10-15 43. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.