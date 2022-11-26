Rock Hill gets by Green in season opener Published 11:03 pm Saturday, November 26, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — In the past, the Rock Hill Redmen and Green Bobcats have played really tough games against each other.

It still holds true for the present.

The Redmen used a big second quarter to build a 7-point lead and the went on to top the Bobcats 53-47 on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Levi Sampson had 5 points and Levi Waddell hit a 3-pointer for Green while Brayden Adams scored 4 points and the game was tied 10-all at the end of the first quarter.

Adams scored 9 points and Noah Doddridge 7 points and each had a 3-pointer as Rock Hill opened up a 28-21 halftime lead.

Abe McBee scored 6 points in the quarter as Green cut the deficit to 38-33. Blake Porter scored 6 pints and Doddridge 4 to account for all of Rock Hill’s scoring in the quarter.

Doddridge made 6-of-7 free throws and Victor Day went 2-for-2 as Rock Hill went 10-for-13 at the foul line in the fourth quarter and outscored Green 15-14.

Abe McBee and Sampson combined for 11 points in the third quarter.

Gabe McBee had 4 points in the fourth quarter including a pair of foul shots, Sampson was 4-of-4 at the line in and Jon Knapp hit a 3-pointer.

Doddridge finished with a game-high 22 points to pace the Redmen. Adams scored 13 points and Porter added 10.

Abe McBee scored 15 , Sampson 14 and Gabe McBee added 12.

Green 10 11 12 14 = 47

Rock Hill 10 18 10 15 = 53

GREEN (0-1): Levi Sampson 3 0 8-11 14, Levi Blevins 0 0 0-0 0, Gabe McBee 3 0 6-8 12, Levi Waddell 0 1 0-0 3, Abe McBee 7 0 1-2 15, Jon Knapp 0 1 0-0 3. Totals: 13 2 15-21 47. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: Sampson.

ROCK HILL (1-0): Noah Doddridge 6 1 7-9 22, Dylan Griffith 1 0 1-3 3, Nixon Snavely 2 0 0-0 4, Brayden Adams 5 1 0-0 13, Inzak Cox 0 0 1-2 1, Victor Day 0 0 2-2 2, Blake Porter 5 0 0-1 10. Totals: 19 2 11-16 53. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: Porter.