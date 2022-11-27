Atheist’s beliefs face challenge from a bear Published 5:23 am Sunday, November 27, 2022

According to a new report was published recently in human evolution…

All humans are descended from just two people!

Scientists surveyed the genetic “bar codes” of five million animals, including humans, from 100,000 different species and deduced that we sprang from a single pair of adults after a catastrophic event almost wiped out the human race.

The report concluded that 90 percent of all animal species alive today come from parents that all began giving birth at roughly the same time, less than 250,000 years ago, throwing into doubt the patterns of human evolution.

The conclusions throw up considerable mystery as to why the need for human life to start again was needed such a relatively short time ago… This opens up the possibility of an inbuilt human evolutionary process wherein we break down and die out, leaving the need to start from scratch… Or the possibility of a God who created heaven, earth… and man!

Years ago, Richard Dawkins was asked “What do you believe is true even though you cannot prove it?”

“I believe but I cannot prove, that all life, all intelligence, all creativity and all ‘design’ anywhere in the universe is the direct or indirect product of Darwinian natural selection.”

I have heard it said that in testing Darwin’s statement, that his theory would absolutely break down if it could be demonstrated that a complex organism could not come into existence without numerous, successive slight modifications.

In the 19th century, the cell was viewed as a simple glob of plasma, a black box; today, micro technology reveals a cell filled with exquisite machinery.

The cell cannot exist if one component of the machinery is missing, in fact it is in the realm of molecular genetics where we see the most compelling evidence of intelligent design on earth!

There’s a story told about a Professor of biology who was an atheist.

Every year he began his lectures on evolution by asking if any of the students were religious. When they identified themselves he boasted that by the end of his course they’d all know evolution was the truth and would have become atheists.

Over the years, many a student lost their faith during his course.

One day, our atheist professor was walking through the forest, marveling at the wonderful world evolution has given us.

His wondering was interrupted by a loud growl.

He turned to see a large, hungry and cranky grizzly bear charging towards him.

The professor began to run, but it was no use, the bear was too fast.

The professor tripped and next thing he knew the grizzly was standing above him, one foot on his chest, his paw ready to strike.

With terror in his eyes, the atheist professor realized he was about to experience survival of the fittest first hand.

At that point he cried out “God help me!”

Time stopped! The bear froze. The forest was silent.

A bright light shone down upon the atheist and a voice boomed from the heavens, “You deny my existence for all of these years, teach others I don’t exist, and even credit creation to a cosmic accident. Do you expect me to help you out of this predicament? Am I to count you as a believer?”

The atheist professor looked up into the light, “It would be hypocritical of me to suddenly ask you to treat me as a Christian now…but perhaps could you make the bear a Christian?”

“Very well,” the voice said.

The light went out and the sounds of the forest resumed.

And then the bear dropped its right paw, brought both paws together, bowed its head and spoke: “Lord, for this food which I am about to receive, I am truly thankful.”

Funny story perhaps, but there is no humor to be found in a soul that meets face to face, the God in whom they never believed.

Near the end of his life, Jean-Paul Sartre told Pierre Victor “I do not feel that I am the product of chance, a speck of dust in the universe, but someone who was expected, prepared, prefigured. In short, a being whom only a Creator could put here; and this idea of a creating hand refers to God.”

For those who have not embraced the evolutionist theories of the day, we firmly believe this, “And God said, Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over the cattle, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that crept upon the earth. So, God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.”

We believe this to be true!

In fact, you and I will be who we are, somewhere forever.

The plan God had in mind was for us to be with Him.

That is why he sent his only son as a sweet child to a manger in Bethlehem.

Which by the way, was the best breaking news mankind has ever known!

Tim Throckmorton is the national director of Family Resource Council’s Community Impact Teams.