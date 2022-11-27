Christmas events set for Monday Published 12:00 am Sunday, November 27, 2022

Parade steps off at 6 p.m.

The Christmas season kicks off in downtown Ironton on Monday, with the return of the annual Christmas parade, as well as the Christmas at the Courthouse event.

The courthouse event, in its second year, is set for 6-8 p.m. and offices there have been preparing for the public to come by.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be on hand, as well as the BARKer Farm and Petting Zoo, who will have a live Nativity scene.

The Boy Scouts will be serving up hot chocolate while the Lawrence County Commissioners will be providing cookies and Grinch punch.

Music will be provided by the Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School choir, who will sing Christmas carols.

Ironton aLive has organized Christmas vendors, who will be on hand selling their products and Fat Boy Q will be serving up their barbecue.

This year, Christmas light displays have been around the lawn of the courthouse.

Commission DeAnna Holliday said she wanted to thank sponsors of this year’s event, with Riverside Recovery as the lead sponsor.

“We appreciate Perfection Group, AEP, Lambert Law and Kinder Insurance for their donations as well,” Holliday said.

Commissioner Colton Copley said the courthouse is the people’s house and the commissioners wanted to showcase it for the holiday season.

Katrina Keith, assistant county administrator, said she wanted to thank Southern Hope Recovery, Land of Goshen and Lawrence County Adult Probation and the commission staff for working diligently to ensure another successful event.

Also taking place that evening will be the annual Ironton Christmas parade, organized by the city’s Lions Club.

Lou Pyles, with the Lions, said line-up for the event is at 5 p.m. at Second at Railroad streets, and the parade will begin at 6 p.m.

Lineup is as follows:

Division I

Staging Area: 2nd and Railroad Streets

• Lions Club Banner

• VFW 8850 Color Guard

• Ironton Mayor Samuel Cramblit II

• Ironton Fire Department (vehicle)

• Ironton High School Million Dollar Band

• Ironton High School cheerleaders

• Ironton JV cheerleaders

• Ironton Middle School cheerleaders

• Ohio State Highway Patrol (vehicle)

• iHeart Radio (vehicle)

• Coal Grove Freezette

• Morning Pointe Senior Living

• Lawrence County Honoring Our Heroes (float)

• Lawrence County Veteran of the Year (vehicle)

• Texas Roadhouse (float)

Division II

Staging Area: Railroad Street, behind Division I

• Green High School marching band

• Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley (vehicle)

• Ironton-Lawrence County CAO Head Start

• Harbour Health (vehicle)

• El Hasa Shrine

• Big Buck 101.5, The Dawg 93.7, The River 97.9, The Planet 92.7 and 98.5 (vans)

• Cyndi’s Studio (walkers and vehicle)

• King’s Daughters Medical Center (mobile unit, Jeep, ambulance, walkers)

• OUSC (vehicle)

Division III

Staging Area: Railroad Street, 4th to 5th streets

• Liberty Bank (vehicle)

• Goodwill Industries of Southern Ohio (vehicle and walkers)

• O.A.C.W.C. Youth Clubs

• West Ironton Church of the Nazarene (vehicle)

• Wreaths Across America (vehicle)

• WKSG 98.3 FM Radio (vehicle)

• Sugar Creek Christian Academy (vehicles)

Division IV

Staging Area: 4th Street, in front of Wendy’s

• Lawrence County EMS (vehicles)

• Upper Township VFD (vehicles)

• Hamilton Township VFD (vehicle)

• Patriot Ambulance

Division V

Staging Area: One-Stop lot

• Ironton Lions Club banner

• BARKer Farm and Petting Zoo (animals and vehicle)

• Santa Claus

• SOARES (Ham Radio)

• Ironton Police Department