OHSAA State Championship Football Schedule Published 3:02 pm Sunday, November 27, 2022

All games at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton.

Designated home team listed first.

Pairings shown with overall won-lost record and Associated Press final regular-season rank.

All games live on Spectrum News 1, Spectrum app, ohsaa.tv and OHSAA Radio Network.

Division II – Thursday, 7 p.m.

No. 2 Akron Archbishop Hoban (14-1) vs. No. 5 Toledo Central Catholic (14-1)

Division V – Friday, 10:30 a.m.

No. 1 Ironton (15-0) vs. No. 2 Canfield South Range (15-0)

Division III – Friday, 3 p.m.

No. 3 Canfield (13-1) vs. Carroll Bloom-Carroll (14-1)

Division I – Friday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 1 Lakewood St. Edward (14-1) vs. No. 4 Springfield (13-1)

Division VI – Saturday, 10:30 a.m.

No. 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (15-0) vs. No. 2 Kirtland (15-0)

Division VII – Saturday, 3 p.m.

No. 7 New Bremen (12-3) vs. No. 1 Warren John F. Kennedy (13-1)

Division IV – Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

No. 2 Cincinnati Wyoming (15-0) vs. No. 1 Cleveland Glenville (14-0)