Baldridge testifies on legislation improving recovery housing in Appalachian Region Published 12:00 am Monday, November 28, 2022

COLUMBUS – The Ohio House Behavioral Health and Recovery Supports Committee today began hearings last week on legislation, sponsored by State Rep. Brian Baldridge, R-90, which would revise recovery housing, hopefully providing assistance to those struggling with drug addiction.

The legislation is multi-faceted to target recovery housing in the 90th House District and across the state.

To address Adams County, Scioto County, and Lawrence County, a pilot program would be created for the ADAMH board. The program would implement two key policies for recovery housing in the three counties:

Email newsletter signup

• The recovery housing must certified by any of the following: the Department of Mental Health and Addiction, Ohio Recovery Housing, the National Alliance for Recovery Residences, Oxford House, Inc. or the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities. Certification must be granted based on the requirements set forth by the Revised Code.

• Certification standards from the above entities would also apply to individual healthcare providers working in addiction services, regardless of whether the services are performed as part of a sole proprietorship, partnership or group practice.

“Recovery housing is a vital element in addiction recovery,” Baldridge said. “In order to truly help those struggling with addiction, we have to ensure that our recovery housing facilities are high-quality. While I applaud many of those in the field, we still have to hold these professionals accountable.”

The legislation has been a collaborative effort, receiving input from the Ohio Council, Ohio Mental Health and Addiction Services and Ohio State Medical Association.

House Bill 632 now awaits its second hearing in the House Behavioral Health and Recovery Supports Committee.

Baldridge represents the 90th House District, which covers Scioto, Adams and, until January, part of Lawrence County.