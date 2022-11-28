Norris South Published 11:28 am Monday, November 28, 2022

Norris “Nora” Gay South, 92, died Nov. 21, 2022, due to complications from a chronic medical condition she struggled with over the past few years.

The funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Charles Lane officiating. Burial will follow at South Cemetery, South Point.

Visitation is 6–8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Nora’s name to your favorite charity.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.