Virginia Hardy Published 11:35 am Monday, November 28, 2022

Virginia Hardy

Virginia L. Hardy, 90, of Bradenton, Florida, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022.

Born in Boyd County, Kentucky, she moved to Bradenton in 1982 from Ironton, and she attended the Full Gospel Tabernacle.

Email newsletter signup

She is predeceased by her husband, Clarence; brother, Orville Jack Burch; and sister, Hilda J. Scott.

She is survived by her sons, Terry Michael Hardy, Rickey Don Hardy and Randy Hardy; sisters, Dolores D. Salvers, Edna G. Gore and Joann K. Clark; six grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 5–7 p.m. Monday with services at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Brown and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory 43rd Street Chapel.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Mansion Memorial Park in Ellenton, Florida.

Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.