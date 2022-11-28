William Perry Published 11:33 am Monday, November 28, 2022

William Randall “Randy” Perry, 66, of Pedro, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Tammie (Waller) Perry.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Dr. Kevin Willis officiating.

Visitation will be Tuesday, 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer your condolences to the Perry family, visit www.phillipsfuenralhome.net.