William Perry

Published 11:33 am Monday, November 28, 2022

By Obituaries

William Perry

William Randall “Randy” Perry, 66, of Pedro, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Tammie (Waller) Perry.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Dr. Kevin Willis officiating.

Visitation will be Tuesday, 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer your condolences to the Perry family, visit www.phillipsfuenralhome.net.

More Obituaries

Virginia Hardy

Nedra Browning

Norris South

Margie Scarberry

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your favorite Christmas special?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...