Larry Crank Sr. Published 12:37 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Larry Crank Sr.

Larry Ray Crank Sr., 76, of Ironton, died Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Crank.

Email newsletter signup

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Burial will follow at Haverhill Cemetery, Haverhill.

Visitation is one hour prior to service.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.