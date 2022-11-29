Rebecca Kelly Published 11:47 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Nov. 12, 1957–Nov. 26, 2022

Rebecca Cheri Daniels Kelly, 65 of Ashland, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022.

Rebecca was born Nov. 12, 1957, in Ashland, Kentucky, to Elizabeth “Dolly” Estep Daniels and the late Kenneth Elwood Daniels.

She was a member of Bible Baptist Church in Catlettsburg, Kentucky, and attended Ironton City Mission Church. She was an active worker in children’s ministry.

She leaves behind her loving husband, Rev. Gregory Kelly; her mother, Elizabeth “Dolly” Estep Daniels, of Ashland, Kentucky; a brother, Kenneth Ray Daniels (Vickie), of Oak Hill; two nephews, Matthew Daniels and Ryan Daniels; two great-nieces and nephews, Riley Daniels and Landon Daniels; along with a host of extended family and friends.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday at Caniff Funeral Home, with Rev. Dennis Miles and Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery.

Visitation will be Wednesday, noon until time of service.

Online condolences may be left at canifffuneralhome.com.