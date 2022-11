Rotary Club donates dictionaries to schools Published 12:00 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

ROME TOWNSHIP — Rotary Club of Ironton member Jeff Clark presented dictionaries to third grade students in Mrs. Roberts’ class at Fairland West Elementary School on Monday.

The group also presented thesauruses to fifth grade students. The group makes the donation to schools across the county each year.

The gifts are put to use by Fairland’s students for writing projects.