Area baseball coaches’ annual toy drive underway Published 1:23 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

It’s getting to be that Christmas time of the year which means it’s time for the Lawrence County Baseball Coaches’ Annual Toy Drive.

The Coaches’ Annual Toy Drive benefits the less fortunate children in the area. People are asked that the toys are new and unwrapped.

Toys are for ages up to 14. Anyone wishing to make a donation is asked to make a drop off/pick up arrangement by contacting and high school coach.

Email newsletter signup

Anyone with questions can contact St. Joseph coach Greg Bryant through Facebook or by calling (740) 479-1713.

The coaches are asking that donations be turned in by December 7.

At this time of the year, there are a lot of people needing assistance for making sure their children have a good Christmas. Any donation is greatly appreciated.