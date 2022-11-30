Bailey, Matthews spark Redwomen to easy win Published 1:15 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — Annie Oakley and Belle Starr have nothing on Hadyn Bailey and Hazley Matthews.

The two Rock Hill sharp-shooters were firing bull’s-eyes on Monday to lead the Redwomen to an easy 62-25 win over the Gallipolis Blue Angels in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Bailey scored 21 points and Matthews netted 15 to lead Rock Hill (1-1, 1-0).

“We played well at times and other times we weren’t in sync. But we shot the ball well,” said Rock Hill coach Eric Bailey.

Bailey hit a trey and scored 5 points, Cigi Pancake got 5 points and Matthews added 4 more and the Redwomen were up 20-11.

Emma Hammons scored 4 points and Chanee Cremeans hit a trey for Gallipolis.

Bailey drained another triple and scored 8 points and Hope Easterling got 7 points as Rock Hill opened up a 46-18 cushion at the half.

Hammons and Cremeans scored 3 points each.

Bailey and Matthews scored 5 points each to account for all of Rock Hill’s 10 points in the third quarter as the Redwomen began to empty the bench as the lead went to 56-22.

Hammmons led Gallipolis (0-2, 0-1) with 10 points.

Gallipolis 11 7 4 3 = 25

Rock Hill 20 26 10 6 = 62

GALLIPOLIS (0-2, 0-1): Emma Hammons 3 0 4-6 10, Chanee Cremeans 1 1 1-2 6, Mary Howell 0 1 0-0 3, Halli Angel 0 0 0-0 0, Maggie Davis 1 0 2-4 4, Taylor Barnes 1 0 0-0 2, Lamiyah Wilson 0 0 0-0 0, Lizzy Hunt 0 0 0-1 0, Colbie Nida 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 2 7-15 25. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Cremeans.

ROCK HILL (1-1, 1-0): Hadyn Bailey 4 3 4-6 21, Emma Scott 0 1 0-2 3, Hope Easterling 3 0 2-6 8, Cigi Pancake 2 0 1-1 5, Hazley Matthews 6 1 0-0 15, Lola Hankins 1 1 1-1 6, Hayleigh Risner 1 0 0-2 2, J’lynn Risner 1 0 0-0 2, Jose Kidd 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 6 8-18 62. Fouls: 16. Fouled out: None.