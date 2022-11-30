Bobcats outscore Soldiers as King gets first career win Published 1:28 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

FRANKLIN FURNACE — Just call them the Green Volcanos.

The Green Bobcats’ offense erupted on Tuesday behind Levi Sampson’s 34 points to outscore the Grace Christian Soldiers 82-69.

The win was the first of the season for the Bobcats and the first career victory for head coach J.D. King.

Luke Tanner 9 points with a trey and Johnny Holderby had a 3-pointer as he scored 5 points as Grace Christian took a 17-13 first quarter lead.

Sampson had 7 points and Gabe McBee had 6 points to account for all of Green’s scoring in the quarter.

Sampson scored 8 points, Jon Knapp got 6 and Abe McBee hit a 3-pointer and 2 foul shots as the Bobcats erupted for 25 points to take a38-31 lead at the half.

Tanner hit a pair of 3-pointers and Holderby had 5 more points with another 3-pointer.

Green continued to score in rapid fashion by netting 27 points to take a 65-55 lead.

Sampson scored 10 points, Abe McBee 6, Gabe McBee 5 and Levi Blevins drained a pair of 3-pointers.

Caleb Romans scored 8 points including a 3-pointer while Dave Wrist hit a 3-pointer as he scored 7 points.

Sampson knocked down a 3-pointer as he scored 9 points in the fourth quarter and Green continued to pull away.

Wrist scored 7 points in the quarter for the Soldiers.

Besides Sampson’s 34 points, Gabe McBee scored 17 and Abe McBee had 13.

Tanner scored 20, Holderby 12 and Romans 10 to pace the Soldiers.

Grace Christian 17 14 24 14 = 69

Green 13 25 27 17 = 82

GRACE CHRISTIAN (0-1): Luke Tanner 4 4 0-0 20, Caleb Romans 2 1 3-4 10, Dave Wrist 7 1 1-2 18, Johnny Holderby 3 2 0-0 12, Brady Johnson 2 0 1-2 5, Caden Bailey 0 0 2-4 2, Cam Nicholas 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 19 8 7-12 69. Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

GREEN (1-1): Levi Blevins 1 2 0-0 8, Levi Sampson 15 1 1-2 34, Jon Knapp 4 0 0-0 8, Abe McBee 4 1 2-2 13, Levi Waddell 1 0 0-0 2, Gabe McBee 7 0 3-3 17, Landon Kimbler 0 0 0-0 0, Derek Salyers 0 0 0-0 0, Devlin Maynard 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 32 4 6-7 82. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.