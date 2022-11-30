Chesy girls slip by SP in overtime Published 1:17 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

By Jim Walker



SOUTH POINT — Erin Hicks played “Beat The Clock” and won. Then her Chesapeake teammates played Beat Their Opponent.

Hicks scored at the buzzer at the end of regulation to send the game into overtime and the Lady Panthers went on to beat the South Point Lady Pointers 42-38 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

Brooklyn McComas then hit a 3-pointer and connected on 5-of-6 at the foul line as Chesapeake outscored the Lady Pointers 8-4.

Sophi Hutchinson scored 9 points as she, Robin Isaacs and Hicks all hit 3-pointers to take a 15-8 first quarter lead.

Saratina Jackson hit a 3-pointer and Camille Hall had 3 points for South Point.

Each team scored 7 points in the second quarter and it was 22-15 at the half.

Hutchinson had 4 points and McComas 3 to account for all of the Lady Pointers scoring in the quarter.

Jackson hit another 3-pointer while Elizabeth Ermalovich and Hall added baskets.

South Point came out in a man defense in the third quarter and outscored Chesapeake 10-1 to take a 25-23 lead.

Chesapeake’s only point in the quarter was a foul shot by Hannah Webb.

But in the fourth quarter, Kate Ball was 4-of-6 from the line, Hutchinson 3-for-4 four shots and Hicks scored 6 points including the clutch 2-pointer.

Jackson made her fourth 3-pointer as she scored 5 points and Hall added 3 points in the quarter.

Hutchinson scored 16 points in her varsity debut while McComas added 11.

Jackson had a game-high 17 points for South Point (1-1, 01). Hall scored 12. points.

Chesapeake 15 7 1 11 8 = 42

South Point 8 7 10 9 4 = 38

CHESAPEAKE (1-0, 1-0): Sophi Hutchinson 4 1 5-7 16, Robin Isaacs 0 1 0-0 3, Abbe Isaacs 0 0 0-0 0, Kate Ball 4-8 4, Brooklyn McComas 1 1 6-8 11, Hannah Webb 0 0 1-2 1, Erin Hicks 2 1 0-3 7. Totals: 7 3 16-28 44. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: Robin Isaacs, Abbey Isaacs.

SOUTH POINT (1-1, 0-1): Kaelyn Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Elizabeth Ermalovich 1 0 0-0 2, Camille Hall 4 0 4-6 12, Sarah Mitchell 3 0 0-1 6, Jasmyn Jones 0 0 1-5 1, Emma Saddler 0 0 0-2 0, Keona Hopkins 0 0 0-0 0, Saratina Jackson 2 4 1-4 17, Jaidyn Malone 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 4 6-17 38. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: None.