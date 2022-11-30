Fairland offense erupts to rout John Glenn Published 1:12 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

VINCENT — When you say the Fairland Lady Dragons are offensive, they’re not offended.

Email newsletter signup

The Lady Dragons got a big offensive performance in their season opener as they routed the John Glenn Lady Fighting Muskies 78-47 at the new Warren Warriors gym on Saturday.

Bree Allen led Fairland with 20 points while Bailey Russell scored 18 and Tomi Hinkle got 13 points. Kylee Bruce, Addison Godby and Hinkle all had 5 rebounds each.

Mya Oliver had 19 points and Jessica Church 12 to lead John Glenn (2-1).

Allen scored 7 points while Russell scored 5 including a 3-pointer as Fairland jumped out to an 18-12 first quarter lead.

Oliver scored 6 points — she was 4-of-4 from the line — and Church 4 points for John Glenn.

Hinkle took over in the second quarter and scored 11 of her 13 points. Russell had 5 more points as she and Godby each hit 3-pointers and the lead was 41-26 at the half.

Oliver scored 6 points and Riley Higgens 4 points as they combined to make 8-of-12 from the line.

Allen assumed control again in the third quarter as she scored 11 points including a triple and the lead grew to 61-41.

Church scored 6 points and Oliver 4 points for John Glenn.

Russell and Kamryn Barnitz each had a trey with Russell scoring 5 more points and Bruce 4 points in the fourth quarter while the Fairland defense held John Glenn to just 6 points.

Fairland 18 23 20 17 = 78

John Glenn 12 14 15 6 = 47

FAIRLAND (1-0): Reece Barnitz 1 0 1-2 3, Bree Allen 7 1 3-3 20, Tomi Hinkle 6 0 1-1 13, Kamryn Barnitz 0 1 0-0 3, Kylee Bruce 4 0 1-2 9, Tegan Leep 0 0 0-0 0, Isa Taliaferro 3 0 1-2 7, Addison Godby 1 1 0-0 5, Audrey Stephenson 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Spence 0 0 0-0 0, Bailey Russell 2 4 2-2 18, Avery Byers 0 0 0-0 0, Hannah Taylor 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 7 9-12 78. Rebounds: 29 (Bruce 6, Hinkle 5, Godby 5). Fouls: 20. Fouled out: Bruce.

JOHN GLENN (2-1): Mckinzi Linscott 2 1 1-2 8, Mya Oliver 4 0 11-15 19, Emma Dolan 1 0 0-0 2, Kylah Morgan 0 0 0-0 0, Riley Higgens 0 0 4-6 4, Aleea Musselman 0 0 2-2 2, Jessica Church 6 0 0-1 12, Aubrey Larrick 0 0 1-1 1. Totals: 13 1 19-27 47. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.