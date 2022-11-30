Johbi Sipple Published 12:50 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Johbi Sipple

Nov. 24, 2022–Nov. 25, 2022

Johbi Armani Sipple, of South Point, was called to heaven on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky.

He was born Nov. 24, 2022, the loving son of Jarret Sipple and Emmalee Ellis, both of South Point.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sisters, Preslee Blagg and McKinlee Groves; a brother, Jakob Sipple; grandparents, Leslie and Jamie Ellis and John and Valorie Dennison; grandmother, Jonda Sipple; and great-grandparents, John and Teresa Sipple, Judith Sipple, and Mary Laura Dennison.

He was preceded in death by great-grandparents, James E. and Helen Cochran; and Leslie V. and Katherine Ellis.

Memorial Services will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Dave Schug officiating.

Visitation will be noon until time of the service.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.