Lady Bobcats hold off Western in SOC, 50-49 Published 1:21 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The group ELO sang “Hold On Tight,” and that’s just what the Green Lady Bobcats did.

Email newsletter signup

Green held off a late comeback by the Western Lady Indians for a 50-49 Southern Ohio Conference in on Monday.

Mylee Brown knocked down two 3-pointers, Katelinn Satterfield had trey and 5 points as Green took a 14-9 lead.

Kenzi Ferneau hit a trey and scored 7 of Western’s 9 points.

Anna Knapp drained a triple and scored 7 points while Alex Smith added 4 points as Green extended its lead to 27-17 at the half.

Ferneau and Alicia Francis had 4 points each in the quarter.

Western began its comeback in the third quarter as Francis made a 3-pointer and scored 10 points for the Lady Indians and cut the deficit to 39-35.

Jordyn Rittenhouse scored 7 points and Francis 4 in the fourth quarter as Western tried to take the lead, but Satterfield and Knapp combined for 9 pints and Smith added a basket and Green held on for the win.

Knapp finished with a game-high 21 points. Satterfield scored 13 points.

Francis scored 18, Ferneau 16 and Rittenhouse 11 for Western.

Western 9 8 18 14 = 49

Green 14 13 12 11 = 50

WESTERN (0-1, 0-1): Alicia Francis 4 2 4-7 18, Breliegh Tackett 1 0 2-3 4, Jordyn Rittenhouse 4 0 3-8 11, Reagan Hutchinson 0 0 0-0 0, Kenos Ferneau 4 2 2-2 16, Macie Colburn 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Henderson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 4 11-20 49. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.

GREEN (1-0, 1-0): Katelinn Satterfield 2 3 0-0 13, Anna Knapp 8 12-8 21, Isabella Conley 0 0 0-0 0, Alex Smith 4 0 0-0 8, Mylee Brown 0 2 0-0 6, Ava Abrams 1 0 0-0 2, Makayla Laber 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 6 2-8 50. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.