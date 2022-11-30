Lady Dragons rout Lady Tigers Published 1:24 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

It was target practice from downtown.

The Fairland Lady Dragons hit nine 3-pointers as they rolled past the Ironton Lady Fighting Tigers 52-10 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

Kamryn Barnitz hit a pair of 3-pointers and Bailey Russell had 5 points including a trey and it was 17-0 after the first quarter.

Bree Allen and Tomi Hinkle had 3-pointers in the second quarter with Allen scoring 7 points as the lead went to 38-5 at the half.

Hinkle finished with 13 points, Russell scored 12 and Allen 8 to lead the Lady Dragons (2-0, 1-0).

Kyle Bruce and Allen had 7 rebounds each and Addison Godby 5.

Isabel Morgan had 7 points for Ironton

Fairland 17 21 7 7 = 52

Ironton 0 5 1 4 = 10

FAIRLAND (2-0, 1-0): Tegan Leep 0 0 0-0 0, Isa Taliaferro 0 0 0-0 0, Addison Godby 1 0 0-0 2, Reece Barnitz 1 0 0-0 2, Bree Allen 1 1 3-4 8, Tomi Hinkle 2 3 0-0 13, Kamryn Barnitz 0 3 0-0 9, Bailey Russell 3 2 0-0 12, Kylee Bruce 3 0 0-0 6. Totals: 11 9 3-4 52. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None. Rebounds: 37 (Bruce 7, Allen 7, Godby 5).

IRONTON (0-2, 0-1): Peyton Dee 0 0 0-0 0, Khamil Martin 0 0 0-0 0, Evan Williams 0 0 0-1 0, Teegan Carpenter 0 0 0-2 0, Lexi McCall 1 0 1-2 3, Chasity Cecil 0 0 0-0 0, Katelyn Cecil 0 0 0-0 0, Keegan Henderson 0 0 0-2 0, Isabel Morgan 3 0 1-3 7, Emerson White 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 4 0 2-10 10. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.