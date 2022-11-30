Lady Trojans shoot their way past Lady Hornets Published 1:20 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PORTSMOUTH — We couldn’t, they could.

“We” could, “they” couldn’t. Make shots, that is.

“Portsmouth has a couple of really talented girls,” said Coal Grove Lady Hornets coach Nick Miller. “We battled all night but we couldn’t hit open shots more of the night.”

The Portsmouth Lady Trjojans used some strong shooting as they beat the Lady Hornets 59-21 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Monday.

Sienna Allen had no trouble hitting the basket as she scored a game-high 27 points — 20 I the first half — to lead the Lady Trojans (2-0, 1-0).

Allen hit a pair of 3-pointers and score 10 points while Daysha Reid had a triple and scored 6 points as Portsmouth took an 18-3 lead.

Kinsey Keeney had a 3-pointer for Coal Grove’s lone basket.

Allen had 10 more points including another triple and Savannah Cantrell got 4 points as the lead went to 37-10 at the half.

Alivia Noel had 3-pointer and a pair of free throws in the quarter for Coal Grove.

Allen got 5 points and K.K. Mays hit a trey and a foul shot for the Lady Trojans in the third quarter and it was 53-15.

Kenadee Keaton hit a trey and a basket for the Lady Hornet’s five points in the quarter.

Ayonna Carr scored 4 points for Portsmouts in the fourth quarter as each team had 6 points.

Noel led Coal Grove (1-1, 0-1) with 8 points.

Coal Grove 3 7 5 6 = 21

Portsmouth 18 19 16 6 = 59

COAL GROVE (1-1, 0-1): Kelsey Fraley 1 0 0-2 2, Kinsey Keeney 1 1 0-0 5, Branch Pauley 0 0 0-0 0, Alivia Noel 1 1 3-4 8, Autum Hicks 0 0 0-0 0, Shay Collins 0 0 0-1 0, Bryna Guy 0 0 0-0 0, Kenadee Keaton 1 1 0-0 5, Abby Collins 0 0 0-0 0, Jenna Hicks 0 0 0-0 0,Ciara Lambert 0 0 0-0 0, Abbie Deeds 0 0 1-3 1. Totals: 4 3 4-9 21. Fouls: 10. Fouled out: None.

PORTSMOUTH (2-0, 1-0): Emily Cheatham 3 0 0-1 6, Sienna Allen 7 3 4-6 27, Daysha Reid 1 2 1-1 8, Ayonna Carr 3 0 0-0 6, Keymora Martin 0 0 0-0 0, Sydney Meadows 0 0 0-0 0, Katie Ankrom 0 0 0-0 0, Savannah Cantrell 3 0 1-2 7, Jaelyn Josey 0 0 0-0 0, Totals: 18 6 7-12 59. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.