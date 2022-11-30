Letter to the editor: Medicare plan guarantees needed help Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

When I retired, I chose a Medicare Advantage plan for my health care coverage because my plan, especially with its preventative care benefits, provides me with the high-quality care I deserve while keeping extremely low prices.

With my Medicare Advantage plan, I have access to all the care, services and benefits I need to stay healthy.

The annual out-of-pocket maximum guarantees and low monthly payment mean that I will never face a surprise expense. I never have to choose between medical care and other necessary costs!

This is extremely comforting after the recent COVID-19 pandemic. No one can predict what is going to happen and what can impact our health but knowing our health care is taken care of allows me to relax.

I hope that newly elected lawmakers, including Senator-elect J.D Vance, will keep thinking of older Ohioans, and protect the benefits of Medicare Advantage and that Ohioans not enrolled in the program will consider it.

Having Medicare Advantage eases my mind when it comes to my health care needs and lets me focus on enjoying my retirement.

Stephen Sydow

Ironton