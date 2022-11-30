Mary Roush Published 12:50 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Mary Roush

April 28, 1927–Nov. 28, 2022

Mary Frances Roush, 95, of Coal Grove, passed away Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at her residence.

She was born April 28, 1927 in Sciotoville, to the late Ralph and Emma Irwin Peters.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hayward J. Roush; and sisters, Alice V. Peters and Louise McQuire.

Survivors include her children, Fred Roush (Cookie), Linda Waddle (Homer) and Kelli Vanderhoof (Scott); sister, Jeanette Killen; and brother, Ralph G. Peters.

She was Nunee to seven grandchildren, Erin Roush-Sabetta (Michael), Emily C. Roush, Krissy Waddle, Kory Waddle (Lilly), Kevin Waddle (Carrie), Wesley Vanderhoof and Bradley Vanderhoof (Ellie); five great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

Mary was a graduate of Coal Grove High School, Class of 1945, and the oldest member of Memorial United Methodist Church, Coal Grove.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.