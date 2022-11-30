Pleasant now facing kidnapping, robbery charges Published 12:00 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Events took place after homicide of grandfather

A man accused of murdering his grandfather is facing additional charges of robbery and kidnapping after more indictments from the Lawrence County Grand Jury.

Kace Deleon Pleasant had been indicted during a special grand jury hearing in the Oct. 26 death of his grandfather, 73-year-old Harold “Tim” Pleasant, at their shared residence at 1217 S. Ninth St., Ironton.

Kace Pleasant was charged with aggravated murder with a firearm specification, saying that “he possessed a firearm or used it to facilitate the crime;” murder with a same firearm specification; fifth-degree felony abuse of corpse, third-degree felony tampering with evidence; third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer; and fourth-degree felony theft of motor vehicle, specifically the elder Pleasant’s 2018 Chevrolet Corvette.

He is now facing a second-degree felony robbery charge and second-degree felony kidnapping charge. Those charges stem from the alleged robbery and kidnapping of a woman on Oct. 26.

Lawrence County Prosecutor Brigham Anderson said that after Kace Pleasant fled the scene in Ironton, he drove into Scioto County and attempted to steal a car and kidnap a passenger.

“This is a separate report from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, but I wanted to pursue it here in Lawrence County as it occurred immediately after fleeing from the murder,” Anderson said.

According to a report from the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 26, officers were on the lookout for a 2018 Chevrolet Corvette in connection with a homicide in Ironton. The vehicle was spotted near High Street in Lucasville.

As deputies and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were headed to the scene, they were told that a black male had been seen running from the vehicle. There was also a report he had tried to steal a vehicle.

Kace Pleasant was found on the train tracks between U.S. 23 and Fairground Road and taken into custody by a trooper.

The Corvette had a damaged front left tire that had been damaged to the point the rim was on the ground. It was towed to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s report, a deputy took a report from a Lucasville body shop that a black male had come to the business saying his car had broken down and needed a ride. While the man was talking to the employee, a female co-worker pulled into the parking lot. When she opened her door, the man ran over to the car, the man ran over, grabbed ahold of the woman and tried to get into her vehicle.

The employee ran over and “scuffled” with the man. Other employees came out and ran the man off the property.

During the fight, the employee managed to take off the man’s hat, hoodie and jacket. Inside the jacket, the deputy found the key fob for the Corvette and two bank cards in the name of Harold Pleasant.

Pleasant is being held on a $1 million bond.

Kace Pleasant will be in court today.