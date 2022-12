Custer Delawder III Published 4:14 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

Custer Delawder III

Custer Delawder III, 61, of Ironton, died on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at Ashland Community Hospice Care Center.

Survivors include one son, Custer Delawder IIII, of Coal Grove; and brother and sister-in-law, Mike and Terry Delawder, of Coal Grove.

Visitation will be 6–9 p.m. Friday at O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home.