Donald Smoot Published 1:51 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

Donald E. Smoot, 69, of South Point, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at home.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra Steinbrecher Smoot.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park Huntington, West Virginia.

Visitation will be held from noon–1 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.