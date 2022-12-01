EDITORIAL: A bright start to season Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

On Monday night, downtown Ironton and the Lawrence County Courthouse were hosts to quite a crowd, as families came out to begin the celebration of the holiday season.

First, the annual Ironton Christmas parade took place, kicking off on Market Street, featuring five divisions and more than 50 entrants.

It is a longstanding tradition in the city and, for the last 19 years, its organization has been handled by the Ironton Lions Club, who manage the entrants and recruit participants, as well as arranging things such as traffic control and police escorts.

After the parade ended, a newer celebration began a few blocks away, as the second annual Christmas at the courthouse opened the building for a festive event.

A live Nativity, from the BARKer Farm and Petting Zoo was on hand, as well as a choir from the Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School.

As they often do at public events, Scout Troop 106 assisted, serving hot chocolate to attendees, while the interior and exterior of the building was decorated for Christmas.

Both events saw a strong turnout and we commend the county officials, as well as the Lions Club for making them possible.

And those in the eastern end of the county will get an opportunity to enjoy the season with their neighbors tomorrow. The annual Chesapeake treelighting event will take place at the village park, beginning at 6 p.m. and we encourage those in the area to drop by.