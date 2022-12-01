GALLERY: Ironton Christmas events

Santa Claus hears the presents that a little girl would like for Christmas during the holiday festivities at the Lawrence County Courthouse on Monday. (The Ironton Tribune | Mark Shaffer)
Children feed Daniel the camel, from the BARKer Farm and Petting Zoo, at Christmas at the Courthouse on Monday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
A reindeer shows off her holiday spirit during the annual Ironton Christmas parade. (The Ironton Tribune | Tim Gearhart)
Members of Scout Troop 106 serve hot chocolate at the Christmas at the Courthouse celebration on Monday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)
The Green High School Marching Band heads down Third Street during Monday’s Ironton Christmas parade. (The Ironton Tribune | Tim Gearhart)
The Ironton High School cheerleaders mingle after Monday’s annual Ironton Christmas Parade. (The Tribune|Tim Gearhart)
Members of the El Hasa Shriner Hillbillies talk before the annual Ironton Christmas parade on Monday. (The Ironton Tribune | Mark Shaffer)
Singers from the Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School choir warm up before the Christmas events start at the Lawrence County Courthouse on Monday. (The Ironton Tribune | Mark Shaffer)
Kids and parents line up to talk with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Monday night during the Christmas event at the Lawrence County Courthouse. (The Ironton Tribune | Mark Shaffer)
Santa Claus makes his first appearance on Monday during the parade. He later made an appearance at the Lawrence County Courthouse Christmas event. (The Tribune|Tim Gearhart)
One of the fine El Hasa Shriner Hillbillies cars goes forth during the annual Ironton Christmas parade on Monday. (The Ironton Tribune | Tim Gearhart)