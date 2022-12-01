James Mullen Published 2:29 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

James “Jim Bob” Sterling Mullen, 71, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral service is at 1 p.m. Monday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with a Masonic Rite Service at 6:30 p.m.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.