James Mullen

Published 2:29 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

By Obituaries

James Mullen

James “Jim Bob” Sterling Mullen, 71, of Huntington, West Virginia, died Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral service is at 1 p.m. Monday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home with a Masonic Rite Service at 6:30 p.m.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

More Obituaries

Custer Delawder III

Lowell Johnson

Pamela Bailey

Donald Smoot

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your favorite Christmas special?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...