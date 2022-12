Lowell Johnson Published 3:27 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

Lowell Johnson

Lowell Lewis Johnson, 94, of Ironton, died Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Dave Schug officiating. Burial will follow in Haverhill Cemetery.

Visitation will be 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.