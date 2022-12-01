Morgan, Lady Fighting Tigers down Blue Angels Published 8:14 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

GALLIPOLIS — The Ironton lady Fighting Tigers were challenged by the Gallipolis Blue Angels, but they were able to answer the bell.

Email newsletter signup

Or to be more precise, they answered with Isabel.

Gallipolis tied the game at the half and was within striking distance in the second half, but Morgan scored 11 of her game-high 24 points in the second half as the Ironton defense came alive in a 51-39 Ohio Valley Conference win over the Blue Angels on Wednesday.

Morgan drained a pair of treys and scored 13 of Ironton’s points in the first quarter as the Lady Tigers took a 19-9 lead.

But Taylor Barnes hit two 3-pointers, Kenya Peck scored 4 points and Mary Howell also hit a 3-pointer as Gallipolis stormed back to tie the game 28-all at the half.

Evan Williams had 5 of Ironton’s 9 points in the quarter.

Morgan drilled two more 3-pointers in the third quarter while Peyton Deer, Teegan Carpenter and Williams all hit baskets and Ironton took a 40-35.

Peck hit a triple and a foul shot while Chanee Cremeans scored 4 points to keep Gallipolis close.

But in the fourth quarter, Morgan and Williams combined for 9 of Ironton 11 points and the defense held Gallipolis to 4 points to seal the win.

Williams finished with 11 points for Ironton (1-2, 1-1).

Cremeans had 12 points and Barnes 9 for Gallipolis (0-3, 0-2).

Ironton 19 9 12 11 = 51

Gallipolis 9 19 7 4 = 39

IRONTON (1-2, 1-1): Peyton Deer 1 1 0-0 5, Evan Williams 4 0 3-3 11, Teegan Carpenter 2 1 0-0 7, Lexi McCall 0 0 0-0 0, Chasity Cecil 0 0 0-0 0, Kirsten Williams 1 0 0-0 2, Katelyn Cecil 1 0 0-0 2, Isabel Morgan 5 4 2-5 24, Emerson White 0 0 0-2 0. Totals: 14 6 5-10 51. Fouls: 8. Fouled out: None.

GALLIPOLIS (0-3, 0-2): Chanee Cremeans 4 1 1-2 12, Kenya Peck 2 1 0-2 7, Taylor Barnes 1 2 1-2 9, Emma Hammonds 1 0 1-1 3, Maggie Davis 2 0 1-1 5, Mary Howell 0 1 0-0 3. Totals: 10 5 4-8 39. Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.