Ryan helps Notre Dame rout Michigan State Published 12:00 am Thursday, December 1, 2022

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Cormac Ryan scored 20 of his 23 points in the first half as Notre Dame cruised to a 70-52 win over No. 20 Michigan State on Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

He made all six of his 3-point attempts to tie a school record for most 3’s without a miss in a game. Ryan helped the Fighting Irish (6-1) jump out to a 42-24 halftime lead.

JJ Starling added 14 points and Dane Goodwin 12 for the Irish, who led 39-16 by the 4:33 mark of the first half and didn’t commit their first turnover until more than 17 minutes into the game.

Email newsletter signup

The Spartans (5-3) were paced by A.J. Hoggard with 15 points. Joey Hauser and Tyson Walker added 12 apiece.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan State: In their first true road test, the Spartans faltered, appearing far less energetic than the hosts. Regardless, they’ve shown plenty of promise early in the season with a neutral-site double-overtime win over then-No. 4 Kentucky and a one-point neutral-site loss to then No. 2-Gonzaga. Without senior forward Malik Hall — expected to be out another two-plus weeks due to a stress reaction in his left foot — MSU has slipped of late, though, going 2-2.

Notre Dame: The Irish, coming off a 63-51 loss to St. Bonaventure last weekend, delivered an authoritative bounce-back. MSU represented potentially ND’s only opportunity outside of conference play to take down a ranked team. The win moved them to 4-30 against rated opponents over the last five-plus seasons.

UP NEXT

Michigan State: The Spartans, though they still have three non-league games remaining as well, open Big Ten play Sunday evening by hosting Northwestern (5-2).

Notre Dame: The Irish, also despite having three non-conference games left, start ACC play Saturday afternoon by welcoming Syracuse (3-4).

Notre Dame 70, Michigan State 52

MICHIGAN ST. (5-3)

Hauser 6-13 0-0 12, Sissoko 2-5 0-0 4, Brooks 1-4 0-0 3, Hoggard 5-13 4-4 15, Walker 4-13 2-2 12, Whitens 0-0 0-0 0, Holloman 1-2 0-0 2, Cooper 1-2 0-0 2, Kohler 1-2 0-0 2, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 6-6 52.

NOTRE DAME (6-1)

Laszewski 4-9 0-0 9, Goodwin 5-9 0-0 12, Ryan 8-11 1-2 23, Starling 6-14 2-3 14, Wertz 2-6 2-2 8, Lubin 2-5 0-1 4. Totals 27-54 5-8 70.

Halftime–Notre Dame 42-24. 3-Point Goals–Michigan St. 4-12 (Walker 2-4, Brooks 1-3, Hoggard 1-4, Hauser 0-1), Notre Dame 11-26 (Ryan 6-7, Goodwin 2-4, Wertz 2-4, Laszewski 1-4, Starling 0-7). Rebounds–Michigan St. 28 (Sissoko 8), Notre Dame 28 (Laszewski 8). Assists–Michigan St. 8 (Hoggard 3), Notre Dame 13 (Wertz 7). Total Fouls–Michigan St. 12, Notre Dame 12. A–7,854 (9,149).