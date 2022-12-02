Gary Banfield Published 4:30 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

June 24, 1961–Dec. 1, 2022

Gary Lee Banfield, 61, of Ironton, passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Gary was born June 24, 1961 in Grayson, Kentucky, a son of Elizabeth Faye Miller Banfield and the late Alfred Banfield.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his nephew, Shaun Banfield.

He is survived by three daughters, Rachellee (Blair) Demetroules, Sara (John) Clark-Wiseman, Shellie Clark; three siblings, Carol Banfield, Margaret Banfield (Brian Morris), Alvina (Tom) Moore; two grandchildren, Ellowyn Wiseman and Everlee McGinnis; two nephews, Aaron Moore, Brandon (Alexis) Moore; and many beloved friends.

Gary was retired from Plumbers & Steamfitters Local Union 248 of Ashland, Kentucky.

He is a 1979 graduate of Dawson-Bryant High School and Collins Career Center.

He enjoyed spending time outdoors and riding his motorcycle.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Brad Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow at Community Cemetery, Deering.

Family and friends may visit two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.