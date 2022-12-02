Leonard Lawson

Published 10:10 am Friday, December 2, 2022

By Obituaries

Leonard Lawson

Leonard Randy Lawson, 69, of Ironton, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at home.

A Celebration of Life will be 6–8 p.m. Tuesday at 202 Park Avenue Apartments in the second-floor banquet room, Ironton. An elevator will be available for the banquet room.

Email newsletter signup

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

More Obituaries

Olive Lawless

Pamela Thacker

Herman Bennett

Beverly Shrader

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    What is your favorite Christmas special?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...