Leonard Lawson Published 10:10 am Friday, December 2, 2022

Leonard Randy Lawson, 69, of Ironton, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at home.

A Celebration of Life will be 6–8 p.m. Tuesday at 202 Park Avenue Apartments in the second-floor banquet room, Ironton. An elevator will be available for the banquet room.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.