Pointers roll past Portsmouth West, 82-43 Published 10:48 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SOUTH POINT — When coach Travis Wise said everyone helped, he meant everyone.

Email newsletter signup

The South Point Pointers had 10 different players score as they routed the Portsmouth West Senators 82-43 on Friday in a non-league game.

Chris Lovely led the Pointers with a game-high 25 points including 14-of-14 from the foul line.

“It was a nice team win. Everyone played well,” said Wise. “We sputtered at times in the first half, but we picked it up in the second half.”

South Point (2-0) jumped ahead 17-7 in the first quarter as Xander Dornon scored 5 points and Jordan Ermalovich hit a trey and got 5 more points.

Cole Tipton hit a 3-pointer and had 5 points and Ryan Sissel also scored 5 points for West in the second quarter as they cut the deficit to 35-28 at the half.

Lovely had 9 points including 5-for-5 at the foul line while Xathan Haney hit a triple for the Pointers.

The Pointers kicked into gear in the third quarter as Lovely scored 10 points as he made a 3-pointers and made all 3 of his free throws. Haney hit another 3-pointer and scored 5 points while Dornon added 4 points and the lead went to 58-40.

Mitch Irwin had a triple and scored 7 of his 9 points in the quarter.

Eight different players scored in the fourth quarter led by Jackson Childers with 5 points and the Pointers outscore the Senators 24-3 to win going away.

Lovely also had 7 rebounds with Dornon and Hanshaw grabbing 5 each. Ermalovic had 7 assists and a pair of steals.

Irwin, Sissel and Jeffrey Bishop all scored 9 each for West.

Ports. West 7 21 12 3 = 43

South Point 17 18 23 24 = 82

PORTSMOUTH WEST (0-1): Jack Jordan 2 0 0-0 4, Brayden Vernier 0 0 1-4 1, Levi Patrick 0 0 1-2 1, Mitch Irwin 2 1 2-2 9. Jeffrey Bishop 3 1 0-0 9, Reece Coleman 0 0 0-0 0, Diamond Skaggs 1 0 0-0 2, Ryan Sissel 3 0 3-6 9, Brandon Skaggs 0 0 0-0 0, Trevor Fike 1 0 1-2 3, Cole Tipton 1 1 0-0 5. Totals: 13 3 8-16 43. Fouls: 27. Fouled out: Irwin, Jordan.

SOUTH POINT (2-0): Caleb Lovely 4 1 14-14 25, Carter Smith. 0 0 0-0 0, Elijah Wilburn 1 0 0-0 2, Jaxon Ferrell 1 0 0-0 2, Xathan Haney 1 2 8, Deshaun Garred 0 0 0-0 0, Josh Childers 1 0 0-0 2, Jaxon Vance 5 0 3-4 13, Ethan Layne 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Ermalovich 1 1 3-4 8, Brayden Hanshaw 2 0 0-2 4, Xander Dornon 4 0 1-1 9, Derrick Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Jackson Childers 2 0 5-7 9. Totals: 26-46 26-32 82. 3-pt goals: 4-9. Rebounds: 32 (Lovely 7, Dornon 5, Hanshaw 5). Assists: 13 (Ermalovich 7). Steals: 6 (Ermalovich 2, Ferrell 2). Fouls: 13. Fouled out: None.