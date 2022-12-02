Redwomen forced to battle way past Lady Panthers Published 3:08 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

CHESAPEAKE — It’s a good thing they just used rope and not handcuffs.

Email newsletter signup

Rock Hill’s two leading scorers — Hazley Matthews and Hadyn Bailey — played in foul trouble but the Redwomen were able to play through it and get past the stubborn Chesapeake Lady Panthers 54-44 in an Ohio Valley Conference game on Thursday.

“First and foremost, Chesapeake did lot of good things. Their defense was solid and made us uncomfortable,” said Rock Hill coach Eric Bailey.

“But we got in foul trouble early and that kind of tied our hands. Hadyn (Bailey) and Hazley (Matthews) were both in foul trouble and they’re important to what we’re trying to do.”

Matthews finished with 14 points and Bailey 11 for the Redwomen (2-1, 2-0). Sophi Hutchinson scored a game-high 19 points while Kate Ball added 8 points for the Lady Panthers (1-1, 1-1).

Matthews had a 3-pointer and scored 5 points while Bailey hits a 3-pointer as Rock Hill took a 13-10 first quarter lead.

Hutchinson had a 3-pointer and scored 4 points for Chesapeake.

The teams played even in the second quarter as they each scored 14 points.

Matthews had another 3-pointer and 5 points while Bailey hit trey and Hayleigh Risner scored 4 points and the Redwomen were up 27-24 at the half.

Hannah Webb went 4-of-4 at the foul line and Abby Isaacs scored 4 points for Chesapeake.

Lola Hankins scored 4 points and Bailey drained another triple in the third quarter as Rock Hill increased its lead to 38-32.

Six different players scored in the fourth quarter for Rock Hill with Matthews netting 4 and the Redwomen outscored Chesapeake 16-12.

Hutchinson hit her third 3-pointer of the game and scored 5 points and Ball scored 4 points for the Lady Panthers in the quarter.

“Chesapeake is a tough place to play. You have to withstand the battle. That’s not the best we can play, but we can learn from this and use it to get better,” said coach Bailey.

On Monday, Rock Hill will host Ironton and Chesapeake goes to Lincoln County, W.Va., on Saturday and Portsmouth on Monday.

Rock Hill 13 14 11 16 = 54

Chesapeake 10 14 8 12 = 44

ROCK HILL (2-1, 2-0): Hadyn Bailey 0 3 2-2 11, Emma Scott 1 0 0-0 2, Hope Easterling 2 0 3-4 7, Hazley Matthews 4 2 0-2 14, Lola Hankins 2 0 3-4 7, Hayleigh Risner 3 0 2-2 8, J’lynn Risner 2 0 1-4 5. Totals: 14 5 11-16 54. Fouls: 19. Fouled out: Bailey.

CHESAPEAKE (1-1, 1-1): Sophi Hutchinson 4 3 2-6 19, Robin Isaacs 1 0 1-2 3, Abbey Isaacs 2 0 2-3 6, Kate Ball 3 0 2-2 8, Hannah Webb 0 0 4-4 4, Brooklyn McComas 0 0-0 0, Erin Hicks 1 0 2-2 4. Totals: 11 3 13-19 44 Fouls: 19. Fouled out: Hutchinson, Hicks.