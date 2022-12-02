Woman indicted for robbery Published 12:00 am Friday, December 2, 2022

A woman accused of robbing a South Point convenience store has been indicted by the Lawrence County Grand Jury.

Brittney Watkins, 32, of Chesapeake, was indicted on one count of second-degree felony robbery and first-degree misdemeanor child endangering.

According to a report from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, at 9:41 p.m. on Oct. 30, a white female suspect entered the Marathon gas station on County Road 144, South Point, and immediately went to the counter and tried to grab the cash register.

The store clerk attempted to stop her, but the suspect hit his hands. She was able to force the register open, grabbed an undetermined amount of cash and then fled the store.

A bystander saw the suspect get into a grey/silver Dodge van and flee the scene.

This witness followed the suspect van a short distance, but lost it on a side street. A short time later, the suspect’s van was found behind the Now Service Pros building on County Road 1, Chesapeake.

In the van, they found Watkins and her 3-year-old child.

Other people indicted and the charges against them include:

• Charles D. Campbell, 36, Ironton, unclassified felony open dumping or open burning, third degree misdemeanor removal of noxious weeds, litter and automobiles, and misdemeanor prohibitions for having a mobile home in the city limits of Ironton.

• Clara E. Sherman, 36, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felony tampering with evidence and fourth-degree misdemeanor illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Sarah M. Huffman, 43, South Point, fifth-degree felony theft and fourth-degree felony identity theft for stealing $6,410 in electrical service under someone else’s name.

• L’Kenziah C. Walters, 30, Columbus, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Jerrod Lee McKinney, 42, Proctorville, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Christopher M. Tracy, 27, Mansfield, fourth-degree felony failure to appear.

• Sarah Nicole Abram, 33, Kitts Hill, fourth-degree felony theft of a motor vehicle.

• Mendy L. McKenzie, 35, South Point, third-degree felony tampering with evidence.

• Jason R. Lowery, 34, New Boston, third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

• William F. Allen Jr., 34, Oak Hill, fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property.

• Charles A. May, 43, South Point, fourth-degree felony improperly handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

• Matthew R. Clark, 35, Portsmouth, fourth-degree felony grand theft of a motor vehicle.

• Derik R. Blankenship, 33, South Point, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony possession of drugs and second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business.

• Nathan T. Murphy, 41, Marietta, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and first-degree misdemeanor driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

• Twamaine Dwayne Solomon, 20, Pontiac, Michigan, third-degree felony aggravated possession of Fentanyl-related compound.

• Kelly G. Doss, 31, South Point, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Jeryl R. Ross, 36, Chesapeake, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and third-degree felony aggravated possession of Fentanyl-related compound.

• Ronald P. Gumbert, 48, South Point, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Garrett R. Hayes, 44, Russell, Kentucky, fifth-degree possession of heroin.

• Jason M. Garcia, 39, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and fourth-degree misdemeanor illegal use or possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Toni L. Adkins, 44, Coal Grove, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Edward L. Holmes, Ironton, 44, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Gregory A. Qualls, 44, Catlettsburg, Kentucky, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and third-degree felony having a weapon under disability.

• Austin A. Childers, 26, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and third-degree felony failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

• Vincent A. Arthur, 39, Coal Grove, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Heather M. Cooper, 43, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs and third-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs.

• Millie B. Arnett, 37, Portsmouth, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, fifth-degree felony receiving proceeds of an offense subject to forfeiture proceeding.

• Matthew S. Southers, 47, Ironton, fifth-degree felony aggravated possession of drugs, third-degree felony aggravated possession of Fentanyl-related compound and third-degree felony tampering with evidence.