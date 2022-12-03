Historic church walk is today Published 12:00 am Saturday, December 3, 2022

Starts at 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church

Downtown Ironton has abundance of places of worship, with multiple historic churches, dating back to the 1800s, encompassing a number of denominations.

And, today, the Lawrence County Historic Society will host its annual church walk, which brings together those churches, as well as the public, to celebrate the holiday season.

Email newsletter signup

The walk will begin at 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 304 S. Fifth St. and will then proceed on foot to Christ Episcopal, First Methodist, First Presbyterian, St. Paul, St. Lawrence, Gateway Baptist and Quinn Chapel.

Churches on the walk will each give a 10-minute presentation providing information on the buildings, which are decorated for the holiday, as well as spiritual messages and musical performances.

Following the final church on the route, the walk will then proceed to the Lawrence County Museum, where hot cider and cookies will be served.

Event is free and open to the public and takes about two and a half to three hours.