Defense keys Lady Hornets by Tolsia Published 9:54 pm Sunday, December 4, 2022

By Jim Walker

COAL GROVE — The Coal Grove Lady Hornets proved good defense can carry you a long way.

In this case, all the way to the winner’s circle.

The Lady Hornets used a strong defense to beat the Tolsia (W.Va.) Lady Rebels 48-43 in a non-league game on Saturday.

“We played good defense today. We shot a better percentage from the field, but our free throw percentage has to get better. Overall, we’re happy with the win,” said Lady Hornets’ coach Nick Miller.

Kelsey Fraley scored 15 points and Kinsey Keeney added 9 as the Lady Hornets improved to 2-1.

Kerigan Salmons led Tolsia with 19 points and Autumn Block added 12.

Fraley hit a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points and Kinsey Keeney had a trey as Coal Grove took a 12-5 lead in the first quarter.

Fraley and Alivia Noel each hit 3-pointers and the Lady Hornets were 6-of-10 from the foul line — Fraley 2-2, Keeney 2-4, Noel 2-4 — and the lead was 30-16 at the half.

Emily Artrip had a 3-pointer and the Lady Rebels hit 6-of-11 free throws in the quarter.

Fraley had a 3-pointers while Autum Hicks, Jenna Hicks and Noel all had bucks in the third quarter and the Lady Hornets led 39-27.

Block had a 3-pointer and Artrip was 4-of-4 at the line as Tolsia outscored Coal Grove 11-9 in the quarter.

Kenadee Keaton had a basket but the rest of the Lady Hornets’ points came from the foul line as they made 7-of-16 free throws including Noel who was 4-of-6 as Tolsia was forced to foul to get back in the game.

Salmons scored 12 of Tolsia’s 16 points in the quarter including two 3-pointers and 4-of-6 at the foul line.

Coal Grove host Gallipolis on Monday.

Tolsia 5 11 11 16 = 43

Coal Grove 12 18 9 9 = 48

TOLSIA (0-1): Emily Artrip 1 1 4-4 9, Kilee Preece 0 0 0-0 0, Julie Young 0 0 0-0 0, Jacey Crum 0 0 1-2 1, Autumn Block 3 1 3-6 12, Kerigan Salmons 3 2 7-11 19, Amber Stevens 1 0 0-2 2. Totals: 8 4 15-25 43. Fouls: 24. Fouled out: Artrip, Young.

COAL GROVE (2-1): Kelsey Fraley 2 3 2-2 15, Kinsey Keeney 1 1 4-14 9, Alivia Noel 2 1 6-12 13, Autum Hicks 1 0 1-2 3, Kenadee Keaton 3 0 0-0 6, Jenna Hicks 1 0 0-0 2, Abbie Deeds 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15-40 13-30 48. 3-pt goals: 5-13. Rebounds: 5-O, 27-D = 32. Assists: 9. Turnovers: 16. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Fraley.