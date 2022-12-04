Flyers fall to Tomcats in season opener Published 10:07 pm Sunday, December 4, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

ASHLAND, Ky. — A tough opener against a tough team proved too tough to overcome for the St. Joseph Flyers.

The Ashland Tomcats proved to be a tough opponent as they topped the Flyers 67-36 in the season opener for both teams.

Ashland (1-0) jumped out to a 21-4 first quarter lead as Tristan Davis hit a 3-pointer and scored 9 points.

Aiden Deborde and Hunter Staton had baskets to account for the Flyers’ scoring.

In the second quarter, Erikai Jackson scored 6 points and Kai Coleman had 6 points including 2-for-3 at the line as the Flyers outscored Ashland 16-13 and trailed 34-20 at the half.

Ashland’s Zander Carter had 7 points including 3-of-4 at the line for the Tomcats in the quarter.

The Tomcats came out strong in the third quarter and opened up a 55-27 lead.

Rheyce Deboard had 6 points as he and Tucker Conway each hit 3-pointers.

Jackson had 5 points and Staton hit a bucket in the quarter for the Flyers.

Carter had a pair of 3-pointers for Ashland in the fourth quarter for the Tomcats.

Evan Balestra scored 4 points, Deborde 3 and Jake Stephens was 2-for-2 at the line as they combined for the Flyers’ 9 points in the quarter.

Jackson led the Flyers with 11 points with Deborde scoring 7.

Carter scored a game-high 21 points for Ashland while Davis and Deboard had 13 each.

St. Joseph 4 16 7 9 = 36

Ashland 21 13 21 12 = 67

ST. JOSEPH (0-1): Brady “Quinn” Medinger 0 0 0-0 0, Aiden Deborde 3 0 1-3 7, Jake Stephens 0 0 2-2 2, Erikai Jackson 5 0 1-2 11, Evan Balestra 2 0 0-0 4, Landon Rowe 0 0 0-0 0, Hunter Staton 2 0 2-4 6, Kai Coleman 2 0 2-3 6, Carter Johnson 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 0 8-14 36. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: None.

ASHLAND (1-0): Asher Adkins 0 0 7-8 7, Nate Freize 1 0 0-0 2, Konner Messer 0 0 0-0 0, Tristin Davis 3 1 4-4 13, Zane Carter 3 3 6-8 21, Cam Davis 0 0 0-0 0, Rheyce Deboard 5 0 3-5 13, Tyson Lalonde 0 0 0-0 0, Sam Lyons 0 0 0-0 0, Braxton Jennings 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 5 21-26 67. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: None.