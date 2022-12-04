Green Devils edge Fairland in slow-paced game

Published 9:39 pm Sunday, December 4, 2022

By Jim Walker

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SEAMAN — Talk about speed bumps.

Email newsletter signup

It was a total slow down game as the North Adams Green Devils slipped past the Fairland Dragons 37-35 in overtime on Saturday

Brody Buchanan scored 4 points and Chase Allen hit a 3-pointer as Fairland took a 9-7 first quarter lead.

Allen had another 3-pointer and combined with Hunter Lykins for all 9 Fairland points and it was 18-14 lead at the half.

Jayce Rothwell scored 4 points and Hunter Brown hit a 3-pointer to account for North Adams scoring in the second quarter.

J.D. Thacker scored his 4 points and Allen hit his third 3-pointer as Fairland extended its lead to 27-18 at the end of the third quarter.

But the Green Devils came alive in the third quarter as Bransyn Copas hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points and Carson Osborne had 4 points as they scored 15 points to tie the game at 33-all and forced the overtime.

Rothwell and Hunter Brown scored 2 points each in overtime while Will Davis had the lone Fairland basket.

Allen finished with 11 points and Davis scored 7 for the Dragons (1-1).

Rothwell had 13 points and Copas 9 for the Green Devils (2-0).

Fairland   9 9 9 6 2 = 35

North Adams 7 7 4 15 4 = 37

FAIRLAND (1-1): Will Davis 2-6 1-1 0-0 7, Chase Allen 1-6 3-4 0-1 11, Zion Martin 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, J.D. Thacker 2-9 0-3 1-2 5, Hunter Lykins 2-3 0-0 0-0 4, Steeler Leep 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Brody Buchanan 3-4 0-0 0-0 6. Totals: 15-3 1-4 35. 3-pt goals: 4-8. Rebounds: 24 (Thacker 9, Davis 5, Martin 4). Assists: 7 (Davis 2, Martin 2, Leep 2). Steals: 5 (Davis 2, Allen 2). Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

NORTH ADAMS (2-0): Jayce Rothwell 6-12 0-2 1-1 13, Cody Hesler 1-7 0-0 0-2 2, Hunter Brown 2-2 1-1 0-1 7, Bransyn Copas 2-9 1-6 2-2 9, Carson Osborne 2-3 0-4 0-0 4, Brestin Schweickart 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Dillon Rogan 1-4 0-0 0-0 2. Totals: 16-52 3-6 37. 3-pt goals: 3-6. Rebounds: 29 (Copas 7, Hesler 6, Rogan 5). Assists: 3 (Rothwell 3). Steals: 6 (Copas 4). Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

More z RSS Twitter

Flyers fall to Tomcats in season opener

Defense keys Lady Hornets by Tolsia

Matthews scores 28 as Redwomen rout Rams

Things turn from bad to good for Ohio State

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you prefer a real Christmas tree or an artificial one?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...