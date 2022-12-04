Green Devils edge Fairland in slow-paced game Published 9:39 pm Sunday, December 4, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

SEAMAN — Talk about speed bumps.

It was a total slow down game as the North Adams Green Devils slipped past the Fairland Dragons 37-35 in overtime on Saturday

Brody Buchanan scored 4 points and Chase Allen hit a 3-pointer as Fairland took a 9-7 first quarter lead.

Allen had another 3-pointer and combined with Hunter Lykins for all 9 Fairland points and it was 18-14 lead at the half.

Jayce Rothwell scored 4 points and Hunter Brown hit a 3-pointer to account for North Adams scoring in the second quarter.

J.D. Thacker scored his 4 points and Allen hit his third 3-pointer as Fairland extended its lead to 27-18 at the end of the third quarter.

But the Green Devils came alive in the third quarter as Bransyn Copas hit a 3-pointer and scored 7 points and Carson Osborne had 4 points as they scored 15 points to tie the game at 33-all and forced the overtime.

Rothwell and Hunter Brown scored 2 points each in overtime while Will Davis had the lone Fairland basket.

Allen finished with 11 points and Davis scored 7 for the Dragons (1-1).

Rothwell had 13 points and Copas 9 for the Green Devils (2-0).

Fairland 9 9 9 6 2 = 35

North Adams 7 7 4 15 4 = 37

FAIRLAND (1-1): Will Davis 2-6 1-1 0-0 7, Chase Allen 1-6 3-4 0-1 11, Zion Martin 0-1 0-0 0-0 0, J.D. Thacker 2-9 0-3 1-2 5, Hunter Lykins 2-3 0-0 0-0 4, Steeler Leep 1-2 0-0 0-0 2, Brody Buchanan 3-4 0-0 0-0 6. Totals: 15-3 1-4 35. 3-pt goals: 4-8. Rebounds: 24 (Thacker 9, Davis 5, Martin 4). Assists: 7 (Davis 2, Martin 2, Leep 2). Steals: 5 (Davis 2, Allen 2). Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.

NORTH ADAMS (2-0): Jayce Rothwell 6-12 0-2 1-1 13, Cody Hesler 1-7 0-0 0-2 2, Hunter Brown 2-2 1-1 0-1 7, Bransyn Copas 2-9 1-6 2-2 9, Carson Osborne 2-3 0-4 0-0 4, Brestin Schweickart 0-1 0-1 0-0 0, Dillon Rogan 1-4 0-0 0-0 2. Totals: 16-52 3-6 37. 3-pt goals: 3-6. Rebounds: 29 (Copas 7, Hesler 6, Rogan 5). Assists: 3 (Rothwell 3). Steals: 6 (Copas 4). Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.