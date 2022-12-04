Margaret Jones Published 12:09 pm Sunday, December 4, 2022

Margaret Babe Jones, 104, of Proctorville, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow the service in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.