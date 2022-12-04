Matthews scores 28 as Redwomen rout Rams Published 9:40 pm Sunday, December 4, 2022

By Jim Walker

RACELAND, Ky. — Forget the Purple Haze. It’s time for the Red Haz.

Hazley Matthews poured in 28 points to lead the Rock Hill Redwomen to a 71-34 win over the Raceland Lady Rams on Saturday in a non-league game.

Matthew got plenty of help from Hadyn Bailey who scored 16 points and the duo combined for six 3-pointers.

Rock Hill (2-1) raced to a 1-6 first quarter lead as Matthews hit a trey and scored 10 points while Bailey hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points.

The lead grew to 45-20 at the half as Rock Hill outscored Raceland 24-14 in the second quarter.

Matthews drained a pair of triples and scored 9 points and Hope Easterling got 5 points.

Naomi Maynard hit a 3-pointer and scored 5 points and Reagan Mackie also made a 3-pointer for the Lady Rams.

Rock Hill held Raceland to 3 points in the third quarter and built a 63-23 lead.

Bailey buried a 3-pointer and scored 7 points while Haleigh Risner got 5 of her 7 points.

Lola Hankins and Matthews each hit 3-pointers in the fourth quarter as the Redwomen began to empty the bench.

Mackie hit a 3-pointer and scored 4 points and Emma Broughton had a trey for the Lady Rams.

Rock Hill will host Ironton on Monday.

Raceland 6 14 3 11 = 34

Rock Hill 21 24 18 8 = 71

RACELAND (1-2): Lexi Boggs 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Broughton 0 1 5-5 8, Brooke Campbell 0 0 2-2 2, Gracie Gartin 2 0 0-0 4, Mikenna Lacks 0 0 0-1 0, Peyton Mackie 0 0 0-1 0, Reagan Mackie 0 1 1-1 7, Naomi Maynard 2 1 4-5 11, Bryna Wellman 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 5 4 12-15 34. Fouls: 14. Fouled out: None.

ROCK HILL (2-1): Hadyn Bailey 4 2 2-2 16, Emma Scott 0 0 0-0 0, Hope Easterling 4 0 1-2 9, Hazley Matthews 6 4 4-6 28, Lola Hankins 1 1 0-0 5, Haleigh Risner 3 0 1-3 7, J’lynn Risner 1 0 4-4 6. Totals: 19 7 12-17 71. Fouls: 18. Fouled out: None.