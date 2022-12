James Griffin Published 2:35 pm Monday, December 5, 2022

James Griffin

James E. Griffin, 69, of Ironton, died Wednesday Nov. 30, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Burial will take place at Douglas Family Cemetery in Flatwoods, Kentucky.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

To offer condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.