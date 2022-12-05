Peoples Bank donates to Ironton Soccer Club

Published 12:00 am Monday, December 5, 2022

By Staff Reports

The inaugural Ironton Middle School soccer club team received $5,000 from Peoples Bank to purchase jerseys. (Submitted photo)

Peoples Bank of Ironton recently donated $500 to the new Ironton Soccer Club to provide jerseys for the inaugural Ironton Middle School Soccer Club team.

“This really helped to ease the financial burden of getting started.” said Heather Lambert, president of Ironton Soccer Club. “We had such a great turnout for our first soccer team and, with this donation, we were able to buy 25 jerseys and two goalie shirts for our players.”

Lambert said they wanted to keep their registration fee low.

Email newsletter signup

“And with the generous support of local businesses like Peoples Bank, and also very generous parents, we were able to get started and have a successful inaugural season,” she said. “We thank Peoples Bank for their donation.”

More News

There are some things better than riches and gold

D.M. Davis Choirs to perform Christmas concert

Tim Throckmorton: Our Christmas past began in Bethlehem

Martin named Trooper of the Year for Ironton post

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you prefer a real Christmas tree or an artificial one?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...