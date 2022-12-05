Tony Zornes

Tony Zornes

Tony Ray Zornes, 59, of Louisa, Kentucky, formerly of Ironton, died Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at Three Rivers Medical Center in Louisa, Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife, Susie Fortner Zornes.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Matt Dillon officiating. Burial will follow in Sugar Creek Cemetery.

Visitation will be 6–8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. until the time of the services at the funeral home.

To offer condolences to the family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

