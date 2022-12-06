Craig Allen Published 9:50 am Tuesday, December 6, 2022

June 30, 1941–Dec. 4, 2022

Craig Adams Allen, 81, of Ironton, died at home Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022.

Craig was born June 30, 1941, in Ironton, a son to the late Enoch “Red” and Margaret “Peg” (Adams) Allen.

Craig was a 1959 graduate of Ironton High, a 1963 graduate of Denison University and a 1966 graduate of The Ohio State University, College of Law.

After receiving his law degree, Craig returned to Ironton with his wife, Carol, to practice law for 56 years.

Craig was a lifelong member of Christ Episcopal Church, Ironton where he served as senior warden for multiple terms.

Craig proudly served in the Ohio National Guard.

He loved politics and served as chairman of the Lawrence County Democratic Party for many years. He was a mainstay on the Lawrence County Election Board and served multiple terms as the chairman.

Craig loved books and Briggs Library and read everything he could find.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol Brewster Allen; his daughters, Laura (Mike) Southers and Kathryn (Mike) Schueren; his grandchildren, Mariah Southers, Paige (Bobby) Thompson, Caroline Schueren and Nolan Southers; his brother, Brian (Judy) Allen; and multiple cousins, nieces and a nephew.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday at Christ Episcopal Church, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton and on Monday at the church from 10 a.m. until the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Christ Episcopal Church, Ironton, or Briggs Lawrence County Library – in memory of Craig A. Allen.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.