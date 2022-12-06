Fairland 3-pointers spark win over SP Published 9:10 pm Tuesday, December 6, 2022

By Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PROCTORVILLE — It was raining 3-pointers.

Email newsletter signup

The Fairland Lady Dragons knocked down 13 3-point goals on Monday as they rolled past the South Point Lady Pointers 79-23 in an Ohio Valley Conference game.

Tomi Hinkle led the long-range bombing with five as she scored 17 points. Bailey Russell scored 18 points as she drained four 3-pointers. Addison Godby added 12 points as the Lady Dragons improved to 3-0 and 2-0 in the OVC.

Santina Jackson led South Point (1-2, 0-2) with 13 points.

Hinkle hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points while Godby added 6 points and Fairland took a commanding 26-7 first quarter lead.

Jackson hit a 3-pointer and scored all 7 of the Lady Pointers first quarter total.

Bailey Russell had a pair of 3-pointers and scored 8 points, Hinkle hit two more 3-pointers, Godby scored 6 points and Reese Barnitz had a trey as she scored 5 points and Fairland opened up a 53-9 halftime cushion.

Russell scored 10 points including a pair of triples in the third quarter and Isa Taliaferro had two baskets and Fairland went up 67-21 after three quarters.

The Lady Pointers’ Camille Hall scored all 8 of her points in the third quarter.

Kylee Bruce had two 3-pointers and scored all 8 of her points in the fourth quarter for Fairland.

On Thursday in league games, Fairland visits Portsmouth in a battle of OVC unbeatens while South Point hosts Gallipolis.

South Point 7 2 12 2 = 23

Fairland 26 27 14 12 = 79

SOUTH POINT (1-2, 0-2): Liz Ermalovich 0 0 0-0 0, Camille Hall 4 0 0-2 8, Sarah Mitchell 0 0 0-0 0, Jasmyn Jones 0 0 0-0 0, Emma Saddler 1 0 0-0 2, Keona Hopkins 0 0 0-0 0, Nevaeh Huff 0 0 0-0 0, Saratina Jackson 5 1 0-3 13. Totals: 10 1 0-5 23. Fouls: 7. Fouled out: None.

FAIRLAND (3-0, 2-0): Taegan Leep 0 0 0-0 0, Isa Taliaferro 3 0 0-0 6, Addison Godby 5 0 2-2 12, Reese Barnitz 1 1 0-0 5, Audrey Stephenson 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Spencer 0 0 0-0 0, Bree Allen 2 0 2-2 6, Tomi Hinkle 1 5 0-0 17, Kamryn Barnitz 2 1 0-0 6, Bailey Russell 3 4 0-0 18, Hannah Taylor 0 0 0-0 0, Kylee Bruce 2 1 0-0 7. Totals: 18 13 4-4. Rebound: 24 (Godby 5, Allen 5, Hinkle 4). Fouls: 9. Fouled out: None.